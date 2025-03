Israeli billionaire industrialist and former MK, Stef Wertheimer, passed away at the age of 99 on Wednesday.

Wertheimer served in the British Army during World War II, and later in the Palmach and the IDF during Israel’s War of Independence.

He was involved in initiatives in the fields of education, economy, and government integrity, and also served as a Knesset member on behalf of the Democratic Movement for Change.