Israeli businessman Eitan Wertheimer passes away at 70

Wertheimer dedicated great resources and attention to philanthropic activities, many of which were done out of the spotlight.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 09:25
Israeli businessman Eitan Wertheimer attends a conference at the Jerusalem International Convention Center, on May 08, 2012. (photo credit: URI LENZ/FLASH 90)
Israeli businessman Eitan Wertheimer attends a conference at the Jerusalem International Convention Center, on May 08, 2012.
(photo credit: URI LENZ/FLASH 90)

Israeli businessman Eitan Wertheimer, one of the pioneers in the industry in Israel, passed away at the age of 70 on Monday. He leaves behind his wife, five children, six grandchildren, his father, two sisters and his brother.

Wertheimer was raised by his parents Miriam and Steph in Nahariya. In his 20s, he rehabilitated and improved a number of companies and factories that he then sold, making his first fortune.

The businessman managed the Iscar company for many years before leading the company's sale to Warren Buffett is one of Buffett's first deals outside the US.

Wertheimer also dedicated great resources and attention to philanthropic activities, most of which were done out of the spotlight.

Wertheimer helped found the Atidim program which aims to help youth from the periphery enter higher education institutions in Israel. He received an honorary doctorate from the Technion for founding the program. He also founded the "Daroma Zafona" fund for businesses to help grow economic activity in northern and southern Israel. 



