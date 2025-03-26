Jerusalem Post
Four US soldiers died in Lithuania, NATO's Rutte says

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 26, 2025 20:46

Four United States Army soldiers have died in Lithuania during training, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said while visiting Warsaw on Wednesday.

"Whilst I was speaking the news came out about four American soldiers who were killed in an incident in Lithuania," Rutte told reporters, adding that he did not know any details.

Lithuania's military earlier on Wednesday said they were searching for four US soldiers and a tracked vehicle which had gone missing on Tuesday afternoon.

The soldiers had been training near Pabrade in eastern Lithuania near the border with Belarus, the US Army said in a statement.

"The soldiers, all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time of the incident," the statement read. 

