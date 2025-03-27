Jerusalem Post
Mass casualty incident declared as vehicle veers into pedestrians in Berlin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Multiple people were rushed to hospital after a car veered into pedestrians, and then into a brick wall, in the Gesundbrunnen area of Berlin on Wednesday night, according to local media reports.

A police officer is reportedly among the wounded, according to UK newspaper The Mirror.

Berlin Fire Department said the car "suddenly lurched from the roadway onto the sidewalk" as police attempted to stop it for an inspection.

"A pedestrian was trapped under the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries," a spokesperson for Berlin Fire Department has said. 

The incident is currently under investigation though reports indicate it is not believed to be terror-related.

