France's Macron says it is not time to lift sanctions against Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that Ukraine's allies had agreed to continue supporting Ukraine and its army, adding it was not time to lift sanctions against Russia.

Macron also said Ukraine's allies had agreed to continue to put pressure on Russia and on its shadow fleet of tankers, which it uses to deliver oil exports without falling foul of international sanctions.

Macron was speaking after some 30 leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris on Thursday to discuss how to strengthen Kyiv's position and assess how they could play a role if a peace deal is struck with Russia.