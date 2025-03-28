Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

40-year-old man found in Bat Yam having severe heatstroke

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A 40-year-old man was found in a parking lot in Bat Yam with signs of a severe heatstroke, Israeli media reported on Friday.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and gave him initial medical tests and found that he was having a heatstroke and immediately evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital.

"As part of the medical treatment, we used a garden hose that was in the parking lot and cooled the man down with water, while administering medication, and after his body temperature dropped and his condition stabilized, we evacuated him to the hospital for further treatment."

Device explodes in Holon residential building in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2025 06:39 PM
Attacker stabs 30-year-old in Kiryat Malachi, southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2025 05:52 PM
French Defense Minister Lecornu speaks with Hegseth on Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 03:22 PM
Three men found unconscious in Kafr Kassem building
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2025 12:28 PM
IDF thwarts drone attempting to smuggle weapons from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2025 10:40 AM
MDA provides medical treatment to two wounded near Yatir in South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2025 10:39 AM
Security forces arrest terrorist who shot at IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2025 09:57 AM
US to provide funding for program tracking abducted Ukrainian children
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 04:25 AM
Hamas will not appoint replacement prime minister, terror org. says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2025 03:08 AM
PMO repeats accusation that Ronen Bar 'cost many lives' on Oct. 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2025 01:27 AM
Judge orders Trump administration to preserve Yemen attack plan messages
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 11:19 PM
Turkey deports BBC journalist over 'public order' threat
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 11:17 PM
Russia's Putin launches nuclear-powered submarine
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 10:52 PM
UK advises British nationals in South Sudan to leave
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 10:32 PM
Donald Trump, Canada's Mark Carney hold first call, sources say
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 08:06 PM