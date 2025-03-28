40-year-old man found in Bat Yam having severe heatstroke

A 40-year-old man was found in a parking lot in Bat Yam with signs of a severe heatstroke, Israeli media reported on Friday.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and gave him initial medical tests and found that he was having a heatstroke and immediately evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital.

"As part of the medical treatment, we used a garden hose that was in the parking lot and cooled the man down with water, while administering medication, and after his body temperature dropped and his condition stabilized, we evacuated him to the hospital for further treatment."