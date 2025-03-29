Jerusalem Post
IDF Arabic spokesperson warns Gazans to evacuate southern strip as IDF fires artillery in Shejaia

By WALLA!, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 29, 2025 16:28

The IDF's Arabic spokesman, Col. Avichay Adraee, instructed southern Gaza residents on Saturday to evacuate from Abbasan, Al-Qarara, and Khirbet Khaza'a.

"This is an early warning before an attack. The terrorist organizations are repeatedly launching rockets from among the civilians. This area has been warned many times. For your safety, you must immediately evacuate west to the shelters in the Mu'assi area," he issued.

The IDF fired artillery at Shejaia, east of Gaza City, on Saturday, during its operations in the area.

In Khan Yunis, three mortars were fired toward IDF troops operating on the outskirts of the city in southern Gaza, according to the military. No IDF injuries were reported in the incident.

In addition, an IDF D9 bulldozer drove over an explosive in central Gaza in the buffer zone. However, no IDF injuries were reported in this incident either.

This is a developing story.



