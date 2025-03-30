Jerusalem Post
Mother, two daughters killed by driver with suspended license in Jewish area of Brooklyn

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A mother, 35, and two of her daughters, aged 6 and 8, were killed by an individual driving on a suspended license in a predominantly Orthodox Jewish area of Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that an Audi had collided with a Toyota Camry on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, Brooklyn, before driving into a crosswalk where it struck the family.

The three were pronounced dead on the scene, and the third child - a four-year-old boy - is in critical condition.

The driver of the Audi was named by Tisch as Miriam Yarimi, 32, and the police are investigating why her license was suspended. She is in stable condition.

