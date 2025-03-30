Defense minister appoints head of voluntary Gaza emigration directorate

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the appointment of Col. (res) Yaakov (Kobi) Blitstein, currently Defense Ministry deputy director-general, as the head of the Directorate for the Voluntary Emigration of Gaza Residents, the ministry announced on Sunday.

Blitstein previously served as director-general of the foreign ministry and energy ministry, respectively, acting director-general of the finance ministry, head of national infrastructure at the finance ministry, and deputy director-general for planning and infrastructure development at the transportation ministry.

Blitstein holds a BA in economics, political science, and sociology from Bar-Ilan University, a second BA in law from Ono Academic College, and an MBA from Tel Aviv University. He is also a licensed attorney.

The directorate, which was established a week ago, will operate under the authority of the defense minister and is authorized to coordinate with international organizations and other relevant bodies, as well as all relevant government ministries.

The directorate's task is to prepare for, and facilitate the safe and supervised "voluntary emigration of Gaza residents to third countries, including securing their transit, establishing a designated pedestrian route and checkpoint infrastructure in Gaza, and coordinating the necessary infrastructure for land, sea, and air exits to destination countries," the ministry clarified. PALESTINIANS MAKE their way between southern and northern Gaza on Sunday after Israeli forces withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor. (credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

Israel Katz statement

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated, "We are determined to realize the vision of US President Donald Trump to enable the voluntary emigration of Gaza residents who wish to relocate to various parts of the world."

"Our assessments indicate that at least 40% of Gaza's population wants to emigrate," Katz added.

"The appointment of Kobi Blitstein as head of the directorate will provide organizational momentum for all necessary actions, alongside significant diplomatic efforts to identify destination countries—already underway with the US administration and directly led by a team under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” Katz expanded.