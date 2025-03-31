Trump says Zelensky wants to back out of critical minerals deal, begins talks with Russia

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to back out of a critical minerals deal, warning the Ukrainian leader would face big problems if he did.

"He's trying to back out of the rare earth deal and if he does that he’s got some problems, big, big problems," Trump told reporters.

"He wants to be a member of NATO, but he's never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that."

Russia rare minerals

In contrast, Moscow and Washington have started talks on joint rare earth metals and other projects in Russia, Russia's special envoy on international economic and investment cooperation told the Izvestia media outlet in remarks published on Monday.

"Rare earth metals are an important area for cooperation, and, of course, we have begun discussions on various rare earth metals and (other) projects in Russia," Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told Izvestia.

Putin, following negotiations between the US and Ukraine over a draft minerals deal, has offered the US, under a future economic deal, to jointly explore Russia's rare earth metal deposits.

Dmitriev, who was part of Russia's negotiating team at talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia in February, said some companies have already shown interest in the projects. He did not name any companies and did not reveal further details.

Izvestia reported the cooperation may be further discussed at the next round of Russia-US talks that may take place in mid-April in Saudi Arabia.

Rare earths and other critical metals, essential for high-tech industries, have gained global attention in recent months as US President Donald Trump spurred efforts to counter China's dominance in the sector.