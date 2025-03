The Famagusta court in Cyprus acquitted the five Israeli defendants who were suspected of raping a 20-year-old British tourist in 2023.

The five men Khaled Khatib, Youssef Sarhan, Amar Mana, Muhammad Amirat, Lutfi Karim, who were 19-20 years old at the time of the incident, have been detained since then.

Throughout the entire process, they have vehemently denied the charges against them.