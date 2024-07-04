Key witness fails to come forward in Ayia Napa rape trial in Cyprus

During a hearing for the "Ayia Napa 2" case on Wednesday, the prosecutor informed the court that Logan, a friend of the British woman who was raped in Cyprus that was meant to testify in the case, refused to come to testify in court.

The plaintiff asked the court to call the policeman who summoned the friend to the next hearing, to prove that he was summoned and refused to come.

Defense attorney Yaslovitz claimed that this strengthens the claim that the suspects are not guilty.

Defense attorney believes case is closed?

"The prosecution built a case on shaky ground," he said. "The acquittal of the accused whose entire sin lies in being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The suspected Israelis, ages 19-20 from Majd el-Kurum, have been detained since last September. The suspects are charged with serious crimes, including rape, which in Cyprus, carries the maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Israeli tourists, arrested over the alleged rape of a British tourist in the resort town of Ayia Napa, arrive to appear before a magistrate for a remand hearing in the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)

The trial began on October 5, and included a three-judge panel at the country's Famagusta District Court.

British lawyer Michael Polk of the "Justice Abroad" organization, represented the British woman who was raped in 2019, and also accepted to represent the tourist in the recent case.