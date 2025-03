Three of the four US Army soldiers who went missing in Lithuania this week when their vehicle crashed into a swamp and sank have been found dead at the site, while search for a fourth soldier is ongoing, the Lithuanian president said on Monday.

"It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I received the news of the tragic loss of three US soldiers," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wrote on social media platform X.

"Lithuania mourns together with the American nation," he said.