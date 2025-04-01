Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police seek to extend detention of Urich and Feldstein by nine days

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, SARAH BEN-NUN
Updated: APRIL 1, 2025 12:08

Police are set to ask Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court to extend the detention of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's two advisers, Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein, by nine days, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The two were arrested on Monday for questioning over the involvement in the "Qatargate" investigation,

The two other suspects who were detained yesterday for questioning were released for five days of house arrest.

Additionally, Urich's legal team said they would submit a request to the court on Tuesday to lift the gag order that was placed last month on the investigation. 

The team said the move was made to "expose the absurd" in the suspicions against him.

Defense Ministry to clear mines and explosive ordnance in Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2025 11:26 AM
Knesset to meet to discuss reappointing Smotrich as finance minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2025 10:40 AM
Explosive device goes off in Herzliya, background criminal
By HODAYA RAN
04/01/2025 09:38 AM
IDF says it intercepted one rocket crossing from northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2025 08:50 AM
US conducts repeated strikes in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2025 02:42 AM
Trump says he could travel to Saudi Arabia as soon as next month
By REUTERS
04/01/2025 02:13 AM
Trump says there is 'communication' with North Korea's Kim Jung Un
By REUTERS
04/01/2025 01:31 AM
Trump says he wants to see Putin to make a deal to end Ukraine war
By REUTERS
04/01/2025 01:26 AM
Iran complains to UN about Trump's 'reckless, belligerent' remarks
By REUTERS
04/01/2025 12:18 AM
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony pushed to Wednesday
By SARAH BEN-NUN
03/31/2025 11:11 PM
US reviews Harvard's federal funding over antisemitism claims
By REUTERS
03/31/2025 10:44 PM
Smotrich resigns from gov't to make space for Knesset Member
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2025 10:10 PM
Trump says attacks on Houthis to continue
By REUTERS
03/31/2025 09:47 PM
IDF to carry out military exercise in Kiryat Shmona area on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2025 09:45 PM
US sanctions six Chinese and Hong Kong officials for rights abuses
By REUTERS
03/31/2025 08:14 PM