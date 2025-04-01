Police seek to extend detention of Urich and Feldstein by nine days

Police are set to ask Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court to extend the detention of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's two advisers, Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein, by nine days, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The two were arrested on Monday for questioning over the involvement in the "Qatargate" investigation,

The two other suspects who were detained yesterday for questioning were released for five days of house arrest.

Additionally, Urich's legal team said they would submit a request to the court on Tuesday to lift the gag order that was placed last month on the investigation.

The team said the move was made to "expose the absurd" in the suspicions against him.