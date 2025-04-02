Bereaved families leave IDF's Nova massacre probe meeting in anger

Bereaved families of victims of the Nova music festival who were attending the IDF's Wednesday morning presentation of its investigation into the massacre left in anger one after the other.

Families told Maariv: "We will not receive any answers until a real investigative committee with real authority is established." Several attendees were also evacuated from the meeting after feeling unwell.

On Thursday, another meeting will be held with survivors of the massacre and their families, but many of them arrived today to show support for the bereaved families.