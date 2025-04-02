Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Bereaved families leave IDF's Nova massacre probe meeting in anger

By MAARIV

Bereaved families of victims of the Nova music festival who were attending the IDF's Wednesday morning presentation of its investigation into the massacre left in anger one after the other.

Families told Maariv: "We will not receive any answers until a real investigative committee with real authority is established." Several attendees were also evacuated from the meeting after feeling unwell.

On Thursday, another meeting will be held with survivors of the massacre and their families, but many of them arrived today to show support for the bereaved families.

IDF kills armed terrorist who approached Gaza security fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2025 11:36 AM
Ramat Hasharon rules that Big Fashion Glilot cannot open on Shabbat
By BINI ASHKENAZI
04/02/2025 10:53 AM
Gil Berger named as businessman connected to 'Qatargate'
By WALLA!
04/02/2025 10:24 AM
Official IDF body published classified information on social media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2025 10:08 AM
Netanyahu to appoint deputy Shin Bet chief as interim leader
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2025 09:33 AM
Body of Israeli woman found burned in West Bank
By EFRAT FORSHER
04/02/2025 09:23 AM
Israel conducts continuous strikes in Gaza
By MAARIV
04/02/2025 03:23 AM
Pro-Israel Senator Randy Fine wins congressional elections in Florida
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2025 03:22 AM
Costa Rican former President Oscar Arias says US revoked his visa
By REUTERS
04/02/2025 02:37 AM
Trump to consider final TikTok proposal on Wednesday
By REUTERS
04/01/2025 11:36 PM
Syria experiences power outage across country
By REUTERS
04/01/2025 10:21 PM
PMO denies that Sami Turgeman is new favorite for next Shin Bet chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2025 09:25 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Iceland, GFZ says
By REUTERS
04/01/2025 09:25 PM
White House: Reciprocal tariffs will be effective immediately
By REUTERS
04/01/2025 07:58 PM
Russia says it cannot accept US proposals on Ukraine 'in current form'
By REUTERS
04/01/2025 07:49 PM