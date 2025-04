Anat Angrest, the mother of Gaza hostage Matan, is set to publish a video today that depicts the moments of Matan's kidnapping, in which he is documented being lynched.

"I avoided watching this video, but I realized we had no choice," Anat announced on Thursday.

“I have to set aside my own feelings. I only think about what I need to do to prove that there are people buried underground, in immediate life-threatening danger — and that they can still be saved.”