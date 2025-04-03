Jerusalem Post
Israel seizes around 150 kg. of drugs hurled toward border with Jordan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF seized approximately 150 kilograms worth of drugs at Israel's border with Jordan after 15 sacks containing the substances were hurled toward the border fence, the military announced Thursday evening.

The seizure of the drugs occurred after IDF soldiers identified suspicious vehicle movement in the area. Security forces were then dispatched to the scene.

Following a pursuit, security forces also arrested two residents from Kafr Misr, who were apprehended and transferred along with the confiscated drugs for further processing by the Israel Police.



