Houthis missile hits Saudi Arabia en route to Israel

A ballistic missile launched from Yemen by the Houthis fell in Saudi Arabia as it was en route to Israeli territory, Army Radio reported on Thursday evening.

This is the second time a Houthi missile has landed in Saudi Arabia while heading toward Israeli territory. The last time this occurred was in late March.

Houthi missiles most recently triggered sirens across Israel on Sunday, the third time in a single week.

Attacks by the Yemenite terror organization recently began again in March after a lull during the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which occured between January and early March. A ship fires missiles at an undisclosed location, after US President Donald Trump launched military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video released on March 15, 2025. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

US strikes in Yemen

These renewed attacks come amid continued strikes by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) against Houthi targets in Yemen's capital Sa'ana and across Yemen.