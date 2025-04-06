US revokes all South Sudan visas over failure to repatriate citizens

The US said on Saturday it would revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders over South Sudan's failure to accept the return of its repatriated citizens, at a time when many in Africa fear that country could return to civil war.

South Sudan had failed to respect the principle that every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the US, seeks to remove them, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

"Effective immediately, the United States Department of State is taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent further issuance to prevent entry into the United States by South Sudanese passport holders," Rubio said.