US strikes Houthi targets in Hodeidah in western Yemen - report

The US carried out five strikes on Houthi targets in the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported early Sunday, citing local Houthi reports.

The last time the US carried out strikes against the Yemen-based terror group was on Tuesday, according to US Central Command.

In late March, Yemeni media claimed there were 24 airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled cities of Sana'a, Saada, and the Al Jawf Governorate in the country's North, with 14 of the strikes being in the Yemeni capital alone.

The day before those strikes, the Houthis launched two ballistic missiles towards Israel but were intercepted by the IDF before entering Israeli territory. Another ballistic missile was launched towards Israel by the terror organization last Thursday, but it fell in Saudi Arabia en route.

Houthis still standing

The New York Times reported last week that US government officials have admitted in private that US strikes on the terror group have not been as impactful as they had hoped, as the Houthis’ underground arsenal was mostly unscathed in the strikes, according to Pentagon officials. Smoke rises from a fire following an Israeli air strike in Hodeidah, Yemen in this handout photo released on July 20, 2024. (credit: HOUTHI MEDIA CENTRE/Handout via REUTERS)

Their admission comes in contrast to claims made by US President Donald Trump, saying that Houthis were "decimated" by the US forces' efforts. Days earlier, the White House said that they had killed a top missile expert of the terror organization, but the death had not been confirmed by the US military, and neither have mentioned the identity of the terrorist.

A day before the NYT's report, a senior Iranian official told the Telegraph last Thursday that the Islamic Republic was scaling back its strategy of supporting its proxies, which includes the Houthis, to focus on direct threats from the Trump administration, describing it as "Tehran's primary concern."

Iran then reportedly ordered its forces to leave Yemen, leaving the Houthis by themselves as they come under US strikes, with the official explaining that the Islamic Republic is trying to avoid a direct military confrontation with the country.

Reuters contributed to this report.