Netanyahu leaves Hungary for the US early Sunday afternoon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew from Hungary to the United States early Sunday afternoon.

"I am leaving for the United States at the invitation of President Trump," the prime minister said, adding that the two will discuss issues including the hostage crisis, finishing the war in Gaza, and tariffs that were recently imposed by the Trump administration on Israel.

"I am the first foreign leader to meet with Trump on this issue, which is so important to the Israeli economy. There is a very large queue of leaders who want to do this with respect to their economies. I think it reflects the special connection between the United States and Israel, which is so vital at this time."

Netanyahu is also expected to meet with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Maariv reported.

Speaking on Hungary

Speaking on Hungary, Netanyahu said that the country is "a very great friend of Israel: it protects us in the EU, it protects us in the UN, and no less than that - in the corrupt International Criminal Court at The Hague." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, met the leaders of the Jewish communities in Hungary April 4, 2025 (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

He also noted Hungary being the first country to withdraw from the ICC, saying that it's "a sign of things to come."

This is a developing story.