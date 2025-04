The High Court of Justice's intervention in the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar would harm the security of the state, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a message to the court Sunday morning.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said on X/Twitter that Netanyahu's "escape from responsibility and fear of the Qatargate scandal is the real reason for Bar's hasty and hysterical dismissal. Every day that this government is in office could end in another major disaster and cost lives."