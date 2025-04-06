Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

G7 says China's military drills around Taiwan are destabilizing

By REUTERS

Foreign ministers from the G7 nations called China's recent military drills around Taiwan provocative and destabilizing while urging dialogue for the "peaceful resolution of issues."

"These increasingly frequent and destabilizing activities are raising cross-Strait tensions and put at risk global security and prosperity," the top diplomats said in a joint statement on Sunday.

"G7 members continue to encourage the peaceful resolution of issues through constructive cross-Strait dialog."

Last week, China's military concluded two-day war games around Taiwan in which it held long-range, live-fire drills in the East China Sea, marking an escalation of exercises around the island.

Syria's president to visit Turkey and UAE next week
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 10:00 PM
Police, ZAKA deny link between youth fatality, haredi anti-draft protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2025 09:10 PM
France and Algeria agree to resume cooperation, Paris says
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 07:20 PM
US Commerce chief: Tariffs to remain in place for days, weeks
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 06:29 PM
Second child dies of measles in Texas, media reports
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 05:55 PM
EU's von der Leyen criticizes US tariffs, will visit UK on April 24
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 05:12 PM
More than 50 countries have contacted White House to start trade talks
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 04:36 PM
Pope Francis greets crowds at Vatican
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 12:54 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2025 12:46 PM
Court accepts Sara Netanyahu request on restraining order on Nava Rozlio
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2025 12:30 PM
Indictment issued against Jerusalem protester
By SARAH BEN-NUN
04/06/2025 12:11 PM
Russian court orders US citizen awaiting trial to be hospitalized
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 11:27 AM
S.Korea firefighting helicopter crashes, pilot dead, Yonhap reports
By REUTERS
04/06/2025 10:50 AM
IDF to send 5,000 draft letters to haredi community
By YANIR YAGNA
04/06/2025 10:21 AM
US transfers THAAD and Patriot batteries to Israel
By WALLA!
04/06/2025 08:04 AM