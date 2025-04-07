Jerusalem Post
High Court to hear petition to exclude Metulla residents from returning north

By ELIYA FARJOUN

Metulla residents are set to petition the High Court on Monday for an exclusion to the government's plans to return residents to the north.

The residents demanded that the emergency response team be trained and regulated, that the state of the infrastructure be addressed, and that all weapons be removed from public and private places.

"The residents of Metulla will return in an orderly manner with their heads held high to a town that will be ready to reabsorb them and provide security and services as required by any city in Israel," Metulla Council head David Azoulay stated.

Azoulay also sent letters to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, Northern Command commander Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin, and Defense Minister Israel Katz, among others, to request the return be postponed "and to not give up on security."

