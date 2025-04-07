Police question MK Gilad Kariv on suspicion of leaking confidential documents

Democrats MK Gilad Kariv arrived at the Lahav 433 National Crime Unit offices on Monday morning for questioning. He is suspected of leaking protocols from a confidential discussion in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in June 2023.

During the meeting, which took place on June 13, the committee members received a security briefing from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which he called the warnings issued by defense officials regarding the judicial reform overhaul “exaggerated.”

That month was when negotiations aimed at reaching a compromise on the judicial reform collapsed, and the coalition resumed pushing for the unilateral passing of some of the legislation.

In classified meetings like these, phones are not allowed in the room. Allegedly, Kariv leaked the protocols to journalist Ben Caspit, who in turn published the materials in Maariv in December 2023, five months after the original meeting. Lahav 433, the headquarters of the Commercial Crimes Fraud Unit. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Two months later, in February 2024, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (Likud) requested that Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara order an investigation to open into the potential leak. She then permitted police to investigate Kariv.

Kariv addresses police summoning

A Knesset investigation was then opened. This included witness testimonies and evidence, such as security footage. The investigation found that Kariv was the only person who viewed the protocols twice - the second time being close to the date of the leak.

The prosecution informed the High Court of Justice two months ago that it is investigating Kariv's alleged leaks.

The summoning for questioning came last week. At the time, Kariv said, “Right now, when Israel is in its most precarious security state since it was founded, the Likud is doing everything it can to destroy the opposition.”

He added, “I have never harmed Israel's security. Additionally, throughout the war, and routinely, there were leaks from the cabinet, from the government, and from the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, leaks that directly harmed Israel's security and the hostage negotiations.”

“These leaks are still happening,” he noted, “with not one investigation opened into them.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

One such leak, as reported by Ynet on Sunday, came from the prime minister. During his testimony to the police last week surrounding the “Qatargate” affair, Netanyahu allegedly took responsibility for a different leak out of the security cabinet.

This effectively took weight off of Yonatan Urich's back, who was suspected of revealing classified information in the context of the case. Urich is one of several key suspects in Qatargate, along with Eli Feldstein and Israel Einhorn. The case concerns alleged ties between Qatari officials and figures close to the prime minister and who worked in the Prime Minister's Office. Allegedly, the Qataris worked, through these individuals, to influence the public image of the Gulf state.