Egypt submits hostage-ceasefire proposal, Hamas delegation en route to Cairo - report

Egypt has reportedly submitted a hostage ceasefire proposal to Hamas, which includes the release of approximately eight hostages in exchange for a ceasefire lasting "between 40 to 70 days," Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Monday, citing an Egyptian source familiar with the details.
Israel has not received any proposal, a source told The Jerusalem Post.
A senior Hamas delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo in the coming hours to discuss the Egyptian proposal, according to Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.
The Tikva Forum responded to the proposed deal
The Tikva Forum, which represents some families of hostages, released a statement condemning the report, saying, "You do not have the right to sign a deal that does not include everyone."
"You do not have the right to make a selection among the hostages, you do not have the right to negotiate only for some of the hostages in Gaza,” the statement read.
Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that Egypt “expects the United States to express support for the mediation proposal” through Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.
Additionally, Egyptian sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that during Macron's visit to Egypt, his meetings would focus, among other things, on examining ways to apply further diplomatic pressure on Israel.