Egypt submits hostage-ceasefire proposal, Hamas delegation en route to Cairo - report

Egypt has reportedly submitted a hostage ceasefire proposal to Hamas, which includes the release of approximately eight hostages in exchange for a ceasefire lasting "between 40 to 70 days," Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Monday, citing an Egyptian source familiar with the details.

Israel has not received any proposal, a source told The Jerusalem Post.

A senior Hamas delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo in the coming hours to discuss the Egyptian proposal, according to Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The Tikva Forum responded to the proposed deal

The Tikva Forum, which represents some families of hostages, released a statement condemning the report, saying, "You do not have the right to sign a deal that does not include everyone."

"You do not have the right to make a selection among the hostages, you do not have the right to negotiate only for some of the hostages in Gaza,” the statement read. Demonstrators protest for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, outside Hakirya Base in Tel Aviv, July 7, 2024 (credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)

Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that Egypt “expects the United States to express support for the mediation proposal” through Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Additionally, Egyptian sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that during Macron's visit to Egypt, his meetings would focus, among other things, on examining ways to apply further diplomatic pressure on Israel.