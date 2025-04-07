Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Multiple UN agencies call for urgent renewal of ceasefire in Gaza as death toll mounts

By REUTERS

The heads of six UN agencies called on Monday for an urgent renewal of the ceasefire in Gaza, warning of severe aid shortages and the mounting civilian death toll since Israel resumed its war against Hamas on March 18.

No new humanitarian supplies have entered the Palestinian enclave since Israel blocked the entry of aid trucks on March 2, as talks for the next stage of a now-broken truce and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas stalled.

"More than 2.1 million people are trapped, bombed and starved again, while, at crossing points, food, medicine, fuel and shelter supplies are piling up, and vital equipment is stuck," said a statement co-signed by the heads of six UN agencies including the UN's aid coordination agency (OCHA) and the World Food Programme.

IDF intercepts drone from east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 07:29 PM
African Union expels Israel's ambr. to Ethiopia from annual meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 07:06 PM
Ukraine seeks UN Security Council meeting after deadly Russian strike
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 06:13 PM
Emmanuel Macron and Sisi condemn Israel's return to fighting in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 05:52 PM
Bar Association urges Yariv Levin halt firing of Gali Baharav-Miara
By WALLA!
04/07/2025 05:51 PM
Police uncover cases of grenades stolen by IDF reservists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 05:42 PM
Russia, China and Iran to hold consultations on Iranian nuclear program
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 03:29 PM
Interior minister: 16 flights with Gaza residents have left Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 02:44 PM
Trump says Fed should cut rates
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 01:56 PM
Levin slams attorney-general; she responds 'see my previous letter'
By BINI ASCHKENASY
04/07/2025 01:01 PM
Egypt's Sisi and France's Macron sign strategic partnership accords
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 12:51 PM
UK moves Hartlepool nuclear plant into higher safety attention level
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 11:32 AM
Israeli strike kills Hezbollah operative in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 11:05 AM
IDF vehicle accident injures two air force soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 10:36 AM
Court releases Urich in 'Qatargate' case to house arrest
By SARAH BEN-NUN
04/07/2025 10:30 AM