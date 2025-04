Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down Grand Central Station in New York City on Monday evening, according to a viral social media video.

Betar warned all Jews in the area to avoid Grand Central Station in a post on X/Twitter.

‼️‼️Betar warns Jews to avoid NYC at this time. Grand central terminal is under attack and blocked by masked terrorists with weapons !‼️‼️‼️ — Betar Worldwide (@Betar_USA) April 7, 2025

According to Betar Worldwide, the protesters are masked and armed.