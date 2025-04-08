Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russian court fines Telegram app for refusal to remove anti-government content, TASS reports

By REUTERS

A Moscow court fined the Telegram platform 7 million roubles for refusing to remove content calling for terrorist attacks and participation in protests aiming to overthrow the Russian government, news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

"Telegram Messenger Inc., being the owner of an information resource, failed to remove information or channels containing calls for extremist activity," TASS reported, citing court documents.

TASS added that some of the channels listed in the court documents called for participation in anti-government protests that aimed at overthrowing Russia's government, as well for terrorist attacks on railway transport with the aim of helping Ukrainian forces.

UN food agency WFP: US funding cuts could be 'death sentence' for millio
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 06:19 AM
Europe just had warmest March on record
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 05:15 AM
US strikes Houthi sites in Yemen, kills senior intelligence leader - rep
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2025 04:10 AM
US Supreme Court backs Trump on deportations under 1798 law
By REUTERS
04/08/2025 02:09 AM
13 soccer fans arrested after injuring 6 police officers at stadium
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 11:44 PM
Remaining Afghanistan, Yemen aid hit by new Trump administration cuts
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 10:30 PM
Netanyahu responsible for cabinet leaks to media, PMO confirms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 09:50 PM
Press conference between Netanyahu and Trump cancelled
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/07/2025 08:18 PM
IDF completes initial investigation into Red Crescent incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 08:02 PM
Multiple UN agencies call for urgent renewal of ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 07:43 PM
IDF intercepts drone from East
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 07:29 PM
African Union expels Israel's ambr. to Ethiopia from annual meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 07:06 PM
Ukraine seeks UN Security Council meeting after deadly Russian strike
By REUTERS
04/07/2025 06:13 PM
Emmanuel Macron and Sisi condemn Israel's return to fighting in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2025 05:52 PM
Bar Association urges Yariv Levin halt firing of Gali Baharav-Miara
By WALLA!
04/07/2025 05:51 PM