Kremlin says it is hard to imagine talks with US on new nuclear arms reduction treaty

By REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was very hard to imagine the start of negotiations with the United States on a new nuclear arms reduction treaty given that mutual trust with Washington had still not been fully restored.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was answering a question about the prospects for a replacement for the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, which runs out in February, 2026.

The treaty caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can deploy, and the deployment of land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them.

