Trump administration invites Ben-Gvir for official visit to Washington

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has been invited on a week-long trip to Washington by the Trump administration, Maariv first reported on Tuesday. The trip will take place during Passover.

This will not only be Ben-Gvir's first diplomatic visit, but it will also be his first trip abroad since he was appointed national security minister in the current government.

The visit will include several meetings with officials in the Trump administration responsible for homeland security and the police, meetings with members of the Senate and Congress, and meetings with Jewish representatives who work for Israel and Jews in the diaspora.