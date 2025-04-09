'I am here, I am alive': Former hostages Iair Horn, Siegels speak at Republican National Committee

US President Donald Trump invited former hostages Iair Horn, and Keith and Aviva Siegel to tell their stories at the Republic National Committee in front of 3,000 guests, Israeli media reported on early Wednesday morning.
"I am here and I am alive. President Trump, you saved my life. You saved the life of 33 hostages because of your efforts," Former hostage Keith Siegel said.
