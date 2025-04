National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police Commissioner, Major General Danny Levy had a public confrontation at the end of a weapons display on Wednesday.

When answering journalists' questions, Levy stated that he intends to act in accordance with the rulings of the court.

Ben Gvir, who attempted to interrupt him, shouted at him, "They're provoking you," but the commissioner responded firmly, "Let me finish," before continuing.