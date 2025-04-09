Germany's Merz agrees coalition deal with center-left

German conservatives under Friedrich Merz agreed a coalition deal with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) on Wednesday, aiming to revive growth in Europe's largest economy just as a global trade war threatens recession.

The deal caps weeks of haggling between chancellor-in-waiting Merz and the SPD after he topped elections in February but fell well short of a majority, with the far-right Alternative for Germany surging into second place.

Pressure to reach a deal has taken on new urgency as the government will take charge at a time of global turbulence in an escalating trade conflict sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping import tariffs.