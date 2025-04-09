Jerusalem Post
Germany's Merz agrees coalition deal with center-left

By REUTERS

German conservatives under Friedrich Merz agreed a coalition deal with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) on Wednesday, aiming to revive growth in Europe's largest economy just as a global trade war threatens recession.

The deal caps weeks of haggling between chancellor-in-waiting Merz and the SPD after he topped elections in February but fell well short of a majority, with the far-right Alternative for Germany surging into second place.

Pressure to reach a deal has taken on new urgency as the government will take charge at a time of global turbulence in an escalating trade conflict sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping import tariffs.

Ben-Gvir, Israel Police Commissioner heatedly discuss court rulings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2025 01:01 PM
Police investigating envelopes sent to public figures
By SARAH BEN-NUN
04/09/2025 12:27 PM
Police investigate threatening letters sent to Knesset members
By EFRAT FORSHER , TAL SHALEV
04/09/2025 11:50 AM
Police arrest Bnei Brak resident for Tel Aviv synagogue arson
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2025 10:58 AM
Israel's delegation concludes earthquake rescue mission in Thailand
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2025 10:52 AM
IAF attacks 45 terror targets in 24 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2025 10:05 AM
Prime Minister Netanyahu lands back in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2025 07:55 AM
Russia destroys 158 Ukrainian drones overnight
By REUTERS
04/09/2025 07:13 AM
Nursing home fire kills 20 in north China
By REUTERS
04/09/2025 05:51 AM
Trump invites former hostages to speak at Republican National Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2025 05:44 AM
Taiwan rattled by 5.8 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage
By REUTERS
04/09/2025 05:11 AM
Three killed, three injured in Virginia shooting, shooter not found
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2025 05:05 AM
US intelligence agency warns China is trying to recruit gov't employees
By REUTERS
04/09/2025 03:54 AM
US IRS chief to quit over deal to share data with immigration officials
By REUTERS
04/09/2025 02:06 AM
US strikes central Yemen - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2025 01:55 AM