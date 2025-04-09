Jerusalem Post
Bessent says Trump can likely reach tariff deals with US allies

By REUTERS

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that he thinks the Trump administration can reach tariff deals with US allies as he prepares to lead negotiations with over 70 countries in the coming weeks, but China remains an outlier due to its retaliation.

Bessent, speaking to an American Bankers Association conference in Washington, said he would take a lead negotiating role in negotiations over President Donald Trump's tariffs.

He added that despite financial market turmoil, "in general, the companies I've spoken to, people who have come, the CEOs, who have come into Treasury, tell me that the economy is very solid."

