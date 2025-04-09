US lawmakers press FAA on recent outages of pilot messaging database

A bipartisan group of lawmakers led by Senators Amy Klobuchar and Shelley Moore Capito want the Federal Aviation Administration to answer questions about recent outages of system that provides safety messages to pilots.

The "Notice to Airmen" system provides pilots, flight crews and other users of US airspace with critical safety notices failed in February and March. The lawmakers noted in a letter seen by Reuters that Congress passed legislation that required the FAA to implement a modernized NOTAM system and backup system by September 2024. "Travelers deserve flights that are safe and on time. We urge you to ensure that a modernized NOTAM system is implemented in a timely manner," they wrote.