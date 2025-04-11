Jerusalem Post
Israeli basketball fans warned to take extra precautions prior to game in Spain

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli fans who have traveled to Spain to watch the Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Gran Canaria basketball game on Friday evening to take extra precautions, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Thursday night.

This includes staying away from anti-Israel demonstrations/protests, avoiding traveling alone, and to tone down displays of team symbols (such as scarves, shirts, flags, etc.) and Israeli and Jewish symbols when outside the stadium.

In the event of an emergency, the Foreign Ministry asked fans to follow local media and act in accordance with the instructions of the authorities. 

