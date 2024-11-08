‘This is what globalize the intifada looks like:’ Global leaders react to Amsterdam pogrom

Violent attacks on Israelis within Amsterdam, following a Maccabi Tel Aviv game against Ajax Amsterdam, resulted in several wounded, three people missing, and a warning for Jewish and Israeli people in Amsterdam to shelter in place. The incident, which prompted multiple emergency evacuation flights back to Israel from the Netherlands and the deployment of an IDF Search and Rescue team to Amsterdam, has drawn criticism from leaders worldwide.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed of the incident and sent two rescue planes to assist Israeli citizens.

The Prime Minister's Office said Netanyahu views the "horrifying incident with utmost gravity" and called on the Dutch government and security forces take "vigorous and swift action against the rioters."

International reactions

Prime Minister Dick Schoof shared on X/Twitter that he had just received a call from Netanyahu regarding the violent incident.

"Completely unacceptable anti-Semitic attacks on Israelis. I am in close contact with all those involved" he said, concluding that the riots had quieted down. Protesters running after Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam (credit: screenshot)

Dutch Party for Freedom founder and leader Geert Wilders posted, “We have become the Gaza of Europe. Muslims with Palestinian flags hunting down Jews. I will NOT accept that. NEVER. The authorities will be held accountable for their failure to protect the Israeli citizens. Never again.

Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt reacted, "Horrified by the attacks tonight in Amsterdam, which are terribly reminiscent of a classic pogrom.

"In terrible historical irony, this is happening two days before the grim anniversary of Reichspogromnacht in 1938, when Nazi-sanctioned and led pogroms against Jews erupted across the German Reich."

Melissa Lantsman, who is a Canadian Member of Parliament and a strong advocate for Israel, posted, "The scenes from the streets of Amsterdam tonight are absolutely horrific. This is what “globalize the intifada” looks like.

She warned, "Don’t look the other way. Watch the footage and stand up against this lawless mob there and everywhere."

US Senator Katie Boyd Britt from Alabama wrote, "It is absolutely despicable to see the blatant attacks on Jews in Amsterdam, many forced to flee for their lives.

After the Holocaust, we said Never Again, yet here we are nearly 80 years later. I am praying for the Jewish people worldwide."

Elica Le Bon, an Iranian-British lawyer and activist shared her disgust at this level of public antisemitism. "This is the direct result of normalizing antisemitism post-Oct. 7, where the most flagrant acts of Jew-hatred were cast aside as just “bleeding hearts who are against the war.”

"Remind me again how these are all just kind people who care about humanity?"

National Director of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, condemned "the mobs of people hate-filled people chasing down and attacking innocent Israeli soccer fans who they have dehumanized as 'Zionists'."

"We demand Dutch authorities do everything necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli fans, work to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators, and apologize for this obscene, unprovoked violence."

A 'new Kristallnacht'

The Combat Antisemitism Movement similarly referred to the Amsterdam attack as a modern-day Kristallnacht.

In a press release, the organization stated, “The difference today is that Jews have the State of Israel as their sanctuary. However, Europe should remember this: Jews won't wait around like they did in '39. As they said over eight decades ago, first, they came for the Jews, but it did not end there. It's time for Europe to get its act together and deal with the new Nazis as it did the old ones.”