IAF participates in international 'Iniochos' exercise in Greece

The Israeli Air Force participated last week in an international air exercise called "Iniochos", which was held in Greece under the leadership of the Hellenic Air Force.

Dozens of aircraft and units from foreign militaries - including Qatar - took part in the exercise, which trained together on air combat scenarios, air-to-ground strikes, dealing with advanced surface-to-air missile threats, and diverse combat scenarios.

Squadron 122 represented the Israeli Air Force, which operates "Eagle" reconnaissance aircrafts.