The Berlin State Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday that it was charging two men aged 24 with "dangerous bodily harm," following an attack on a man in February.

The pair are alleged to have beaten a 37-year-old man on the head and upper body while chanting that "he should die because he is a Jew." The Prosecutor's Office noted that the victim was not, in fact, Jewish.

The suspects were identified through witness statements, with police still searching for more suspects.