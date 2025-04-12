South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Syria, a North Korea ally

South Korea and Syria have signed an agreement in Damascus establishing diplomatic relations, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Friday, opening new ties with a traditional ally of its rival North Korea.

The event marks a milestone for South Korea now having established diplomatic ties with all 191 UN member states and opening "a new chapter for bilateral cooperation with Syria, which had long remained distant due to its close ties with North Korea," the South Korean foreign ministry said.

South Korea established diplomatic relations with Cuba last year, another old ally of the North.

North Korea's state media ceased mentions of Syria since the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad in December except leader Kim Jong Un once referring to "the Middle East crisis" in passing.

A joint communique was signed by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Syria's Asaad al-Shibani on Thursday, and Cho expressed willingness to share South Korea's development experience to support Syria's reconstruction, the ministry said. Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa speaks during a Ministerial formation of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, in Damascus, Syria March 29, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI)

Cho later met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, it said.

Priorities of Syria's new government

Syria’s transitional government, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, held its first meeting on April 7, focusing on reconstruction, national unity, and addressing the country’s widespread devastation after years of civil war.

The cabinet, formed in late March, includes members from various backgrounds, including former affiliates of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, as well as minority representatives.

Al-Sharaa outlined plans to revitalize the economy, restore infrastructure, and prioritize the needs of returning citizens, emphasizing civil peace and inclusive governance.

In a sign of growing international engagement, Syria also took part for the first time in the Anatolia Forum in Turkey, signaling a potential shift in its regional diplomacy.

The new government, which does not yet control all of Syria, faces major challenges, with parts of the country still under the control of Turkish forces and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The administration is also working to dismantle militias, curb armed groups, promote public-private partnerships, and boost domestic tourism as displaced Syrians begin to return home.