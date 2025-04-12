Jerusalem Post
Brother of Bat Yam bus bomber terrorist under investigation for planning Tel Aviv attack - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The brother of a terrorist who planted bombs on buses in Bat Yam last month is under investigation for allegedly helping his sibling prepare the explosives, N12 reported on Saturday morning.

The brother reportedly claimed during his interrogation that the terrorist was part of a cell that planned to carry out an attack, but the rest of its members were arrested.

While police reportedly returned him to Ramallah, N12 reported that he communicated his goal to carry out an attack on Tel Aviv. He reportedly told his brother that he had left explosives under his mattress in his Tel Aviv apartment and planned to return to "die a martyr."

