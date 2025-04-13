IDF targeted Hamas command in Deir al Balah

The IDF and ISA announced that a short while ago, they targeted a Hamas command and control center in the Deir al Balah area: "At the time of the strike, numerous Hamas terrorists were operating from within the compound, planning terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops. The targeted terrorists had further plans to carry out additional attacks."

Prior to the strike, measures were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

The IDF and ISA confirmed they are continuing to strike terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip and will persist in their operations to eliminate any threats to Israeli civilians and IDF troops.