IDF kills dozens of terrorists in Rafah

The 188th Special Operations Command has killed dozens of terrorists during ongoing ground operations in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Sunday.

The 188th Brigade Combat Team is continuing targeted activity in new areas of Rafah with the aim of dismantling terrorist infrastructure and establishing operational control.

As part of the operation, the IDF located and destroyed multiple tunnel shafts, observation posts, booby-trapped buildings, and additional terrorist infrastructure that posed a direct threat to Israeli forces.

The IDF stated that it will continue its operations against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the State of Israel.