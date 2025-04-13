Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF kills dozens of terrorists in Rafah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The 188th Special Operations Command has killed dozens of terrorists during ongoing ground operations in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Sunday.

The 188th Brigade Combat Team is continuing targeted activity in new areas of Rafah with the aim of dismantling terrorist infrastructure and establishing operational control.

As part of the operation, the IDF located and destroyed multiple tunnel shafts, observation posts, booby-trapped buildings, and additional terrorist infrastructure that posed a direct threat to Israeli forces.

The IDF stated that it will continue its operations against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the State of Israel.

Kremlin: instant results not possible, Trump demands Ukraine progress
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 01:25 PM
Turkey's Erdogan plans to visit Syria, timing to be determined
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 01:15 PM
Syria's Sharaa heads to UAE for second visit to a Gulf country as leader
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 01:10 PM
Hamas delegation will arrive in Egypt to continue negotiations - report
By LIRAN HARONI
04/13/2025 12:34 PM
IDF targeted Hamas command in Deir al Balah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2025 12:28 PM
Russia says it has captured village in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 12:19 PM
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking its energy infrastructure twice in t
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 12:06 PM
Mayor of Ukraine's Sumy says over 20 dead from Russian missile strike
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 11:15 AM
Police arrest California man over alleged Coachella bomb threat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2025 10:29 AM
Russia says it downs 13 Ukrainian drones overnight
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 07:24 AM
Trump says nuclear talks with Iran are going 'OK'
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 04:22 AM
Trump says Ukraine-Russia talks might be going ok
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 04:21 AM
Senior Russian diplomat calls US-Iranian nuclear talks 'encouraging'
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 12:44 AM
IDF orders evacuation of Nuseirat neighborhoods due to impending attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 11:28 PM
Hamas negotiating delegation depart for Cairo
By AMIR BOHBOT , LIRAN AHARONI
04/12/2025 11:25 PM