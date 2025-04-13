Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin says instant results not possible after Trump demands Ukraine progress

By REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Sunday contacts with US President Donald Trump's team were moving ahead very well but that it was too early to expect instant results due to the level of damage done to relations under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump, who says he wants to be remembered as a peacemaker, has repeatedly said he wants to end the "bloodbath" of the three-year war in Ukraine - which his administration now casts as a proxy conflict between the United States and Russia, echoing Moscow's stance.

After his special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with President Vladimir Putin, Trump said on Saturday discussions aimed at ending the war may be going OK, but "there’s a point at which you just have to either put up or shut up."

Turkey's Erdogan plans to visit Syria, timing to be determined
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 01:15 PM
IDF kills dozens of terrorists in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2025 01:11 PM
Syria's Sharaa heads to UAE for second visit to a Gulf country as leader
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 01:10 PM
Hamas delegation will arrive in Egypt to continue negotiations - report
By LIRAN HARONI
04/13/2025 12:34 PM
IDF targeted Hamas command in Deir al Balah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2025 12:28 PM
Russia says it has captured village in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 12:19 PM
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking its energy infrastructure twice in t
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 12:06 PM
Mayor of Ukraine's Sumy says over 20 dead from Russian missile strike
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 11:15 AM
Police arrest California man over alleged Coachella bomb threat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2025 10:29 AM
Russia says it downs 13 Ukrainian drones overnight
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 07:24 AM
Trump says nuclear talks with Iran are going 'OK'
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 04:22 AM
Trump says Ukraine-Russia talks might be going ok
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 04:21 AM
Senior Russian diplomat calls US-Iranian nuclear talks 'encouraging'
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 12:44 AM
IDF orders evacuation of Nuseirat neighborhoods due to impending attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 11:28 PM
Hamas negotiating delegation depart for Cairo
By AMIR BOHBOT , LIRAN AHARONI
04/12/2025 11:25 PM