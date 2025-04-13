Kremlin says instant results not possible after Trump demands Ukraine progress

The Kremlin said on Sunday contacts with US President Donald Trump's team were moving ahead very well but that it was too early to expect instant results due to the level of damage done to relations under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump, who says he wants to be remembered as a peacemaker, has repeatedly said he wants to end the "bloodbath" of the three-year war in Ukraine - which his administration now casts as a proxy conflict between the United States and Russia, echoing Moscow's stance.

After his special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with President Vladimir Putin, Trump said on Saturday discussions aimed at ending the war may be going OK, but "there’s a point at which you just have to either put up or shut up."