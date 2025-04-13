Yemen's Houthis launch one missile, triggering sirens from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Houthi terrorists in Yemen launched one missile, triggering sirens across central Israel, the IDF announced on Sunday.

Attempts were made to intercept the missile, and the missile was "likely intercepted," the IDF said. Authorities have not reported any injuries.

Police have begun conducting searches to locate areas where shrapnel has fallen.

The military had reported earlier that two missiles had been launched.

Houthi missiles last triggered sirens in central Israel at the end of March. A boy holds a pistol and a dagger as protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to mark the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Sanaa, Yemen March 28, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah)

Houthi missiles fall in Saudi Arabia

In early April, a ballistic missile launched from Yemen fell in Saudi Arabia as it was en route to Israeli territory.

This was the second time a Houthi missile has landed in Saudi Arabia while heading toward Israel.

The last time this occurred was in late March.

This is a developing story.