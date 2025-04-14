Jerusalem Post
Trump doubles down on keeping US Steel control in US hands

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he doesn't think a foreign company should control US Steel, repeating comments made last week that dimmed hopes for a greenlight of a $14 billion bid by Japan's Nippon Steel to buy the US firm.

Trump said on Wednesday he did not want to see US Steel "go to Japan," sending its shares down 7%. The two companies later said they were working closely with the Trump administration to "secure a significant investment."

Trump spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from his estate in Florida.

