Hamas unwilling to lay down arms, Al Jazeera reports

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas told Egyptian representatives that it was unwilling and it would be "completely unacceptable" to lay down arms, Al Jazeera reported on Monday. 

"Hamas informed Egypt that the gateway to any agreement is a cessation of hostilities and withdrawal, not disarmament of the resistance," Al Jazeera reported. 

The Hamas representative also told the Qatari outlet that the latest proposal involves the handover of living and dead hostages over the course of 45 days to extend the ceasefire and allow more aid into the Gaza Strip. 



