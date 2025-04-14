Jerusalem Post
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes interior of San Diego County in California, USGS says

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 14, 2025 21:14

An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude struck the interior of San Diego County in California on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 13.4 km (8.33 miles), USGS said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office's substation in Julian, the mountain town in eastern San Diego County that was near the quake's epicenter, said it was unaware of any reports of damage or injuries.

Shaking was felt in a large swath of San Diego County, as well as in Orange County and Los Angeles County to the north.

