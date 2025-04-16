IDF, Shin Bet kill third terrorist behind January's al-Funduq terror attack

The IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Police announced the killing of Muhammad Zakharana, the third terrorist involved in the January 6 attack in the Palestinian village of al-Funduq that killed three Israeli civilians, the police confirmed on Wednesday..

In a joint operation in northern Samaria, security forces located Zakharana, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad member from Kabatiya, who had been hiding in a cave in a village within the Menashe Regional Council.

During the operation, Zakharana and two other terrorists exchanged fire with forces, including shoulder-fired missiles, before being eliminated. Two additional terrorists involved in the attack were previously killed on January 23.

Weapons, ammunition, and a ceramic vest were found on the terrorists. Additional suspects were arrested and transferred to Shin Bet for investigation: "Security forces continue efforts to apprehend terrorists responsible for attacks on Israeli citizens."